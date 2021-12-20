Covid-19: School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement

Dec. 20, 2021

School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that counties would be given the leeway to enact a test-to-stay program that would enable children who have been exposed to Covid-19 at school to avoid quarantining, expanding what began as a pilot program in Erie County to the entire state once schools return from winter recess.

To help facilitate the expanded school testing, Hochul said the state has bought and will distribute 2 million rapid tests to school districts, reserving the lion's share of 5 million rapid tests expected to arrive before the end of the year for the program. Hochul said an additional 5 million rapid tests, the same version that people can buy over the counter in pharmacies that produce results in just a few minutes, will arrive in New York and be distributed throughout the state in January.

Also Monday, Hochul said the state would be making a total of $65 million available to counties to "do the right thing" and enforce her controversial mask-or-vax policy, which requires people to wear masks in any public setting unless the venue has a vaccine mandate in place.