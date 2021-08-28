Covid-19: School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise

Aug. 28, 2021
School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise
As the Delta variant spreads and positivity rates inch up in New York, the state Health Department filed an emergency regulation Friday requiring face masks for everyone entering schools, as Gov. Kathy Hochul promised when she took office Tuesday.
"We are continuing to monitor the numbers and consulting with health experts, but we need everyone to do their part," Hochul said in a statement Saturday updating efforts to combat Covid-19.
Chautauqua County's average positivity rate for Covid-19 has topped 10%, while the statewide level was 3.32% Friday.
The seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the Western New York region Friday was 4.13%, the second consecutive day it topped 4%.
Chautauqua County's seven-day positivity average was 10.4%, the highest it has been since Jan. 15, when the seven-day average was 11.3%.
Chautauqua was one of two of the five counties in the Western New York region with positivity rates of more than 5%. Cattaraugus County's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.5%. Allegany County's was 3.2%, Niagara County's was 3.5% and Erie County's was 3.7%.
