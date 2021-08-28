 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise
0 comments

Covid-19: School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Aug. 28, 2021

School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise

As the Delta variant spreads and positivity rates inch up in New York, the state Health Department filed an emergency regulation Friday requiring face masks for everyone entering schools, as Gov. Kathy Hochul promised when she took office Tuesday.

"We are continuing to monitor the numbers and consulting with health experts, but we need everyone to do their part," Hochul said in a statement Saturday updating efforts to combat Covid-19.

Chautauqua County's average positivity rate for Covid-19 has topped 10%, while the statewide level was 3.32% Friday. 

The seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the Western New York region Friday was 4.13%, the second consecutive day it topped 4%. 

Chautauqua County's seven-day positivity average was 10.4%, the highest it has been since Jan. 15, when the seven-day average was 11.3%.

Chautauqua was one of two of the five counties in the Western New York region with positivity rates of more than 5%. Cattaraugus County's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.5%. Allegany County's was 3.2%, Niagara County's was 3.5% and Erie County's was 3.7%.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Borderland adopts fully vaccinated/negative Covid-19 test protocols: The Borderland Music + Arts Festival has joined a growing list of venues, concerts and festivals that will require full vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test for entry. Read more

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccine following fine: McKenzie posted a video on his Instagram story showing his vaccine card with the caption “for the greater good,” with the thumbs up emoji and a smiley face emoji. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News