Covid-19: School leaders prepare for end of mask mandate, but questions and concerns remain

Feb. 28, 2022
School leaders prepare for end of mask mandate, but questions and concerns remain
School officials this weekend got the answer to one of the most asked questions during the pandemic: When will students, teachers and staff be allowed to stop wearing masks in school?
The answer: Wednesday.
But there are still many other questions.
Are quarantine time frames still the same? Will unvaccinated school staff still need to be regularly tested? What about physical distancing requirements in schools and the test-to-stay program for unvaccinated children?
While they wait for those answers, which may come as soon as Tuesday, many school superintendents say the new requirements are being greeted with relief from many parents and staff, though some are concerned about the masks coming off so soon following winter break, when children may have had more exposure to Covid-19 due to travel. Some parents have also raised concerns that their children may be picked on if they want or need to continue wearing a mask in school.
"We need to be very cognizant of anyone who is bullied or shamed for wearing a mask," Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "That won’t be tolerated."
Williamsville Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said he, too, has heard this concern from parents.
"Individuals that still want to wear a mask, they can do that," Brown-Hall said. "We’re going to respect everyone’s decisions. We’re going to support one another in our inclusive Williamsville community."
Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement Sunday that the statewide school masking requirement would end Wednesday has left it to local counties and cities to decide whether the school mask mandates should continue. The answer for this region has been, largely, "no," although Hochul did say in response to questions that individual schools and school districts could decide to keep more restrictive policies in place.
