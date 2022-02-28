Covid-19: School leaders prepare for end of mask mandate, but questions and concerns remain

Feb. 28, 2022

School leaders prepare for end of mask mandate, but questions and concerns remain

School officials this weekend got the answer to one of the most asked questions during the pandemic: When will students, teachers and staff be allowed to stop wearing masks in school?

The answer: Wednesday.

But there are still many other questions.

Are quarantine time frames still the same? Will unvaccinated school staff still need to be regularly tested? What about physical distancing requirements in schools and the test-to-stay program for unvaccinated children?

While they wait for those answers, which may come as soon as Tuesday, many school superintendents say the new requirements are being greeted with relief from many parents and staff, though some are concerned about the masks coming off so soon following winter break, when children may have had more exposure to Covid-19 due to travel. Some parents have also raised concerns that their children may be picked on if they want or need to continue wearing a mask in school.