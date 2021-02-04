Covid-19: School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Covid-19 vaccines for people under 65 with serious medical conditions still on hold: A growing number of states have put people under age 65 and with serious health conditions onto the vaccine eligibility list and are providing them with the shots. But not New York. Read more

280 Buffalo police officers receive Covid-19 vaccinations: Mark Sullivan, CEO of Catholic Health, said that organization also has vaccinated members of other local law enforcement agencies. Read more