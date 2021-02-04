Covid-19: School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

Feb. 4, 2021
School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated
New York State regulations requiring quarantines when travelers return to the state are still in effect, unchanged even for those who have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
That reminder came Thursday from five county health departments in Western New York, which issued a joint statement about travel by students or teachers during the upcoming school breaks later this month and in April.
"Our departments are strongly discouraging travel to areas of the country with high rates of Covid-19 transmission, known cases of variant Covid-19 strains, or areas that do not have Covid-19 safety measures in place," said the statement from the health departments of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
