Covid-19: Sabres to admit fans to select games, starting March 20

17% of Erie County adults have at least one vaccine dose; Allegany has state's lowest rate: In Allegany County, only 3,500 people – or roughly 9% of all adult residents – had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Feb. 23.

On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?): Should we feel optimistic or pessimistic about the coming months of the Covid-19 pandemic? The answer is yes.

Fired restaurant maintenance chief sues Salvatore, Jerge for $6 million: The former employee of Russell's Steaks, Chops & More and Salvatore's Grand Hotel contends his firing resulted from his complaint about co-owner Mark Jerge coming to work after testing positive for Covid-19.