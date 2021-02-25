Covid-19: Sabres to admit fans to select games, starting March 20

Feb. 25, 2021
Sabres to admit fans to select games, starting March 20
The Buffalo Sabres are reopening KeyBank Center to fans for select games starting with the March 20 visit from the Boston Bruins, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
By New York State regulations, attendance will be limited to 10% of capacity, so approximately 1,900 fans will be admitted to the 19,070-seat arena. All fans will be required to follow state and local health/safety protocols – including proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before the game.
Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to select seats. The team says more information on ticketing and testing will be communicated directly to fans in the coming days.
