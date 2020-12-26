December 26, 2020
Covid-19 rules for fans at NFL stadiums: Masks, ticket 'pods,' bans or limits on tailgating
Mandatory masks. No cash for concessions. Lots of empty seats and in many cases, no tailgating.
Representatives from the state and the Buffalo Bills haven’t announced whether fans can attend the team’s home playoff game next month but a sampling of how other NFL stadiums have opened up to fans amid the pandemic shows how it could be handled here.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo revealed last week the state Health Department is studying a plan from the team to allow up to 6,700 fans into Bills Stadium for a playoff game the weekend of Jan. 9.
A review of some of the teams that have allowed fans to attend games shows some consistency in policies but wide variance in what capacity is acceptable.
