Covid-19: Rules for fans at NFL stadiums: Masks, ticket 'pods,' bans or limits on tailgating:

Covid-19 tests used by NY schools likely to miss cases of Covid-19 in kids: Antigen tests are intended to be used with people exhibiting symptoms, not to screen large numbers of asymptomatic people. "If you're going to use them for all comers, you've got a mess," said Dr. John Tomaszewski, chief of service, pathology and laboratory medicine for Kaleida Health. Read more

Pandemic pastimes: Back in March, during stay-at-home orders due to Covid-19, people baked bread, sewed masks, exercised, played board games, put together jigsaw puzzles. As the pandemic dragged on and summer came, they bicycled, planted vegetable gardens, took up birding and more. Read more