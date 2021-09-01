Covid-19: Rod Watson: Why do Blacks still lag on vaccine? Reasons are ‘crazy’

Sept. 1, 2021
Rod Watson: Why do Blacks still lag on vaccine? Reasons are ‘crazy’
When I heard the number on a radio show, it stopped me in my tracks.
In fact, it sounded too bad to possibly be true.
Fortunately, it was.
But that doesn’t mean the correct number when it comes to African Americans who’ve gotten the Covid-19 vaccine is all that much better.
Despite months of being inundated with information about comorbidities and the underlying socioeconomic disparities that make Blacks much more susceptible to bad outcomes, African Americans still are not getting Covid-19 vaccines at rates commensurate with their share of the population.
– Rod Watson
