Jan. 24, 2022

Covid-19 restrictions still making border crossings difficult for families in WNY and Ontario

Lisa and Randy Beiner found the perfect place to worship six years ago in Amherst, about 20 minutes from their Fort Erie, Ont., home.

Members of Congregation B’rith Hadoshah, a Messianic Jewish synagogue, became like family for the couple, whose closest biological family members are in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

But travel restrictions between Canada and the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic have made it nearly impossible for the Beiners to attend services and celebrate religious holidays with their adopted family.