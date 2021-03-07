Covid-19: Restaurants to expand capacity to 75% if rates continue to fall

March 7, 2021

Restaurants to expand capacity to 75% if Covid-19 rates continue to fall

Restaurants throughout much of the state will be allowed to increase their capacity to 75% as of March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday during a conference call with reporters.

And local restaurant owners were thrilled.

“It’s certainly in the right direction,” said Russell Salvatore, owner of Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More and the Salvatore Grand Hotel on Transit Road. “It’s certainly going to be a help for restaurants. They’re all practicing the social distancing and that. We’re all looking forward to the 100%, and everyone’s looking forward to getting rid of the masks.”

The expanded capacity, up from 50%, will apply to restaurants in the state outside of New York City, where capacity will remain at 35%.

State legislators have the power to overturn the governor’s decision within the next five days, and if Covid-19 numbers take a turn for the worse, Cuomo said, he could reverse course.

As of Sunday, though, Covid-19 hospitalizations and fatalities were the lowest they have been since early December.