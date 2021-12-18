Covid-19: Researchers almost certain Omicron variant is in WNY, should know for sure next week

Dec. 18, 2021
Researchers almost certain Omicron variant is in WNY, should know for sure next week
The Delta variant continues to fuel rising Covid-19 case numbers across the Northeast, including Western New York. But the biochemist who leads efforts to track variants of concern in the region expects Omicron will arrive in force during the coming weeks.
“I believe it's here,” University at Buffalo biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Saturday, “and we just need to get the sequence data to back up that suspicion. We are anticipating another wave, this time with Omicron."
Stephen T. Watson and Scott Scanlon provide more insight from Surtees and Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office: Businesses and restaurants in Western New York are reacting to challenges posed by new mask and vaccine rules imposed by the state, and the rise of the Omicron variant. Read more
State announces pop-up vaccine clinics amid Covid-19 case surge: The temporary vaccination sites offered locally were among more than 40 across the state announced Saturday morning by Gov. Kathy Hochul scheduled to begin right away and operate in the weeks to come. Read more
Inside the NHL: The league needs a pause, but things just aren't that simple: "Right now, it seems like the NHL is taking a team-by-team approach and it's hard to see the consistency, especially as the number of players on the Covid list heads toward 100," Harrington writes. Read more