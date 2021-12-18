 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Researchers almost certain Omicron variant is in WNY, should know for sure next week
Covid-19: Researchers almost certain Omicron variant is in WNY, should know for sure next week

Dec. 18, 2021

The Delta variant continues to fuel rising Covid-19 case numbers across the Northeast, including Western New York. But the biochemist who leads efforts to track variants of concern in the region expects Omicron will arrive in force during the coming weeks. 

“I believe it's here,” University at Buffalo biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Saturday, “and we just need to get the sequence data to back up that suspicion. We are anticipating another wave, this time with Omicron."

Stephen T. Watson and Scott Scanlon provide more insight from Surtees and Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. 

