Covid-19: Renewed focus on testing as Covid-19 cases surge in WNY

Jan. 2, 2022

Renewed focus on testing as Covid-19 cases surge

School districts and health departments across the region are intensifying their focus on Covid-19 testing amid a record four-day surge in cases.

Western New York reported almost 13,500 new cases during the week ending Dec. 31 – exceeding the region’s prior case record by more than 50%. At the same time, a national test shortage and increased holiday demand has made it difficult for many people to obtain both laboratory tests and at-home rapid kits.

“The difficulty of finding – and subsequent price gouging of – at-home covid tests is real [sic] bleak,” one Buffalo resident posted Thursday on Twitter.

“So it’s just impossible to get a rapid Covid test in WNY?” asked another.

State and local officials say they are working to make testing more available – especially to primary- and secondary-school students, who are scheduled to return to class from the holiday break on Monday. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would open six new test sites this week, including one at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, with more to come as needed.