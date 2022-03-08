Covid-19: Regents exams were canceled, and graduation rates stayed the same – or went up

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

At Niagara Falls nursing home, troops are 'doing things we never thought the National Guard would do': It was March 2020 when Robert Badendyck got the call. As a staff sergeant with the New York Army National Guard, the North Tonawanda resident and about 20 others from his unit were being sent to New York City – the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak. "I didn't really believe that Covid was really going to be a thing," he said. "And then they sent us to New York City, and I was like, 'Whoa, I guess it is.' " Read more