Covid-19: Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment

Feb. 11, 2022
Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment
Relaxing a little bit – or lots more – this week, whether you got Covid-19, are fully vaccinated with a booster, or not?
Socializing and shopping much more often in person?
Thrilled to shed your mask in many public places now that Erie County and New York State have dropped mask mandates, while still allowing individual businesses to require Covid-19-prevention measures as they choose?
Look around. You’re not alone. But don’t be surprised that many will continue to take a more cautious approach while we remain in a global pandemic.
As of last month, a higher percentage of Americans were avoiding nonessential travel, steering clear of large groups, refraining from visits with others as much as possible and wearing a face mask while around other people, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in mid-January.
Only 15% of those surveyed said they will consider the pandemic over only when Covid-19 is largely eliminated, while 83% said they'll feel the pandemic is over when it's largely a mild illness.
