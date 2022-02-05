 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19: Rapid Covid-19 tests could be affected by the cold
Feb. 5, 2022

Western New York has had some of the coldest weather this winter in the last two weeks, right when local and federal governments are giving away free rapid Covid-19 tests.

Most of those test kits are supposed to be stored between 35 and 86 degrees.

What does that mean for Buffalo, where the average temperature in January was 29.8 and the average low this month, as of Friday, is 21.3 degrees? Will tests delivered to snow-covered mailboxes in subfreezing temperatures still work?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the test performance may be affected – if it is used while it's still cold.

"In order to ensure appropriate test performance with a test that is delivered to you in below-freezing temperatures, you should bring the package inside your home and leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours before opening it," the FDA recommends.

