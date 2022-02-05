Covid-19: Rapid Covid-19 tests could be affected by the cold

Feb. 5, 2022

Rapid Covid-19 tests could be affected by the cold

Western New York has had some of the coldest weather this winter in the last two weeks, right when local and federal governments are giving away free rapid Covid-19 tests.

Most of those test kits are supposed to be stored between 35 and 86 degrees.

What does that mean for Buffalo, where the average temperature in January was 29.8 and the average low this month, as of Friday, is 21.3 degrees? Will tests delivered to snow-covered mailboxes in subfreezing temperatures still work?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the test performance may be affected – if it is used while it's still cold.