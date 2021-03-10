Covid-19: Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.

March 10, 2021
Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.
As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout accelerates, the pandemic is gradually loosing its grip on both the region and the state. But not everyone has equal access to vaccines and vaccination sites – and Black, Asian and Hispanic New Yorkers, in particular, have seen disproportionately low vaccination rates.
In Western New York, for instance, where more than 10% of the population is Black, African Americans represent fewer than 5% of the people getting shots. White residents, on the other hand, make up 84.7% of the region’s population – and 92.2% of those vaccinated.
Those discrepancies have persisted, even as officials scaled up vaccinations at sites such as the Delavan-Grider Community Center, which initially limited appointments to residents from ten underserved Buffalo ZIP codes. In the past week, local vaccine providers have administered an average of 9,607 shots per day – twice as many as two weeks ago.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cuomo's decision on age change added 500,000 to vaccination eligibility: "As more people get vaccinated and as supply expands from the federal government, we are increasing eligibility as we always said we would," a Health Department statement said. Read more
Local officials plan to fill budget holes, expand internet access with stimulus funds: The holes that the pandemic blew through the region's local government budgets will soon be overflowing with federal dollars, thanks to the federal stimulus plan. Read more
My View: Counting the days of Covid-19 captivity: "It’s been 18 days since my second Covid-19 vaccine. Before Covid-19, I was a baby-rocker at Oishei Children’s Hospital. I am also a member of their Family Advisory Council. So when I received an email that Kaleida Health volunteers were eligible for the vaccine, I leaped at the opportunity," writes Vickie Rubin. Read more
