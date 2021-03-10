Covid-19: Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.

March 10, 2021

Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout accelerates, the pandemic is gradually loosing its grip on both the region and the state. But not everyone has equal access to vaccines and vaccination sites – and Black, Asian and Hispanic New Yorkers, in particular, have seen disproportionately low vaccination rates.

In Western New York, for instance, where more than 10% of the population is Black, African Americans represent fewer than 5% of the people getting shots. White residents, on the other hand, make up 84.7% of the region’s population – and 92.2% of those vaccinated.