Covid-19: Pregnant? Considering a vaccine? Here's what you need to know

March 8, 2021

Pregnant? Considering a Covid-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know

For women who are expecting, or planning to get pregnant in the future, the decision about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine can be especially stressful.

“The moms are concerned,” said the Rev. Diann Holt, executive director of Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone, a local organization that provides support to pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“You have to remember that you are that mama bear when you are pregnant. Let’s be real. You want to make sure that you do everything possible to make sure that your baby is not harmed and that you’re making informed decisions,” said Holt, a member of the state Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution and Implementation Task Force and the state Minority Health Council.