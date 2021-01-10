Jan. 10, 2021
Covid-19 positivity rate remains above 8% in Western New York
For 10 consecutive days, Western New York has reported a rolling seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate of at least 8%, according to data released Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.
The first time since the start of the pandemic that the region broke that figure was on Dec. 31.
The region’s positivity rate has remained above 8% through Saturday, when 8.1% of those tested were positive.
That’s only slightly higher than the statewide rate of 7.4%, according to the state figures, and lower than half of the regions in New York, including the Finger Lakes and the Capital Region.
But within the five counties of Western New York, the numbers vary significantly, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state numbers available online.
The lowest seven-day positivity rate was in Erie County, where 7.2% of those tested for Covid-19 in the past week were positive. That’s less than half the rate in Chautauqua County – 15.1%.
The region’s other less densely-populated counties also reported rates higher than Erie County’s. Niagara County’s seven-day positivity rate was 9.9%; Cattaraugus County’s was 10.4%; and Allegany County’s was 11.6%.
