May 29, 2021
Covid-19 positive test rate drops in Western New York
Western New York's seven-day average positive Covid-19 test rate was 1.15% on Friday, down slightly from 1.2% the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, the state's average was 0.73%, the lowest percentage recorded since the pandemic began. The previous record, 0.75%, was set in late August 2020.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
