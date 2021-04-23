 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at MST Prep
Covid-19: Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at MST Prep

April 23, 2021

Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at MST Prep

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at Math, Science and Technology Preparatory School, 646 E. Delavan Ave.

The one-day clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be offering first doses of the two-dose Moderna shot. Moderna shots are approved for adults 18 and over.

