Covid-19: Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at MST Prep

April 23, 2021
Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at MST Prep
A Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at Math, Science and Technology Preparatory School, 646 E. Delavan Ave.
The one-day clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be offering first doses of the two-dose Moderna shot. Moderna shots are approved for adults 18 and over.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Judge to rule on returning middle and high schoolers in Williamsville, Orchard Park: The fight to bring back all students five days a week amid the Covid-19 pandemic carried on Friday inside a downtown courtroom. Read more
David Robinson: How the recession hit your paycheck depends on what job you do: It’s been an uneven recession, hitting the lowest-paid workers with a sledgehammer, while white-collar workers who have the flexibility to work from home have escaped the brunt of the economic carnage. Read more
A Buffalo expat comes home with KeyBank amid pandemic: Anthony Magnano has a pandemic story that a lot of Buffalo expatriates can probably relate to. Read more
Historic Welch's Building in Westfield back on market after Covid kills prior deal: The listing by Howard Hanna Commercial Real Estate for $495,000 – $10 per square foot – has already drawn attention. Read more
USA Wrestling: Why high school wrestling season can happen in Erie County: Gary Abbott, longtime director of communications and special projects for USA Wrestling, the sport’s national governing body, chimes in on whether high school wrestling should take place. Read more