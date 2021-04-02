Covid-19: Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics planned for Irving, Gowanda

April 2, 2021
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics planned for Irving, Gowanda
Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics were announced in rural areas of Western New York by the state Department of Health Friday.
There will be one at the Native Pride Travel Plaza, 11359 Southwestern Boulevard in Irving on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is a joint operation by the JC Seneca Foundation and Buffalo's G-Health Enterprises.
Vaccines will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, as well as residents from surrounding communities, 18 and over, according to the Seneca Nation.
