Covid-19: Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo aimed at ages 16-25

April 29, 2021
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo aimed at ages 16-25
As part of a push to get more younger Western New Yorkers vaccinated, a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday and Saturday at a Main Street health clinic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday in Buffalo.
And with improving Covid-19 numbers, a beloved local athletic tradition is coming back this summer with the Buffalo Marathon scheduled for June 26 and 27, the governor announced.
The City of Buffalo will be distributing about 1,000 free Metro bus passes from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority as part of the effort focused on getting people age 16 to 25 to show up and get inoculated at the two-day clinic.
