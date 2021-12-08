Covid-19: Poloncarz shares Erie County's Covid woes with colleagues in D.C. forum

Dec. 8, 2021
Poloncarz shares Erie County's Covid woes with colleagues in D.C. forum
WASHINGTON – Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and four of his big-county colleagues traveled to the National Press Club Wednesday to talk about how they planned to spend the money the federal government showered on them in response to the pandemic.
But like the nation at large, they struggled to get past the pandemic and its politics.
"I've had death threats" from opponents of Erie County's attempts to control Covid-19, Poloncarz said in his characteristic, matter-of-fact tone.
And while his recent decision to reimpose an indoor mask mandate prompted a protest outside his office, Poloncarz didn't seem to be bothered by the fierce opposition he's facing.
"I look at it as: 'Yes, not everyone's going to be happy. But in the end, am I doing the right thing to protect my public?' " Poloncarz, who is up for re-election for a fourth term in 2023, said. "If that means I get voted out next time around, I can live with that. Because at the end of the day, that allows me to put my head on the pillow at night and sleep ... I'd rather sleep and do the right thing, even if it's not popular with everyone, than do the thing that's popular with everyone but more lives are taken as a result."
So it went at the late-afternoon session sponsored by the National Association of Counties. Billed as a discussion of stimulus funding and infrastructure priorities, the session turned into something else, as county executives from Milwaukee, Miami, Houston and the Kentucky suburbs of Cincinnati joined Poloncarz in addressing more questions about the pandemic.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
ECMC terminates 60 unvaccinated employees as religious exemptions end: The terminations, which occurred Saturday, included 51 employees at ECMC's main hospital and nine from Terrace View Long-Term Care facility, spokesperson Peter Cutler said Wednesday. That is less than 2% of ECMC's total workforce. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: Maybe you don’t like masks – but do they work? (Spoiler alert: They do): For this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we spoke with infectious disease doctors who have long used masks to contain disease, one of the world’s leading researchers on airborne viruses, and the co-author of a just-published study on the effectiveness of face coverings. Read more
Another winter. Another spike in Covid. But why?: It comes down to several factors, including the Delta variant, the weather, not enough people being vaccinated and the waning efficacy of vaccines for those who did get the shot, according to Dr. Thomas Russo and Dr. Peter Winkelstein. Read more
The Editorial Board: More federal aid could steady the market when state eviction moratorium expires: More federal funding for ERAP could cushion the blow for tenants when the eviction moratorium expires, as well as provide some financial stability for landlords. Read more