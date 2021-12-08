Covid-19: Poloncarz shares Erie County's Covid woes with colleagues in D.C. forum

Poloncarz shares Erie County's Covid woes with colleagues in D.C. forum

"I look at it as: 'Yes, not everyone's going to be happy. But in the end, am I doing the right thing to protect my public?' " Poloncarz, who is up for re-election for a fourth term in 2023, said. "If that means I get voted out next time around, I can live with that. Because at the end of the day, that allows me to put my head on the pillow at night and sleep ... I'd rather sleep and do the right thing, even if it's not popular with everyone, than do the thing that's popular with everyone but more lives are taken as a result."