Covid-19: Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'

Jan. 25, 2022
Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that he expects some form of Covid-19 to be around forever – but not the pandemic restrictions.
If current trends continue, he said, the county's indoor mask mandate may be lifted next month.
"We all want to get back to what we consider normal life," Poloncarz said. "I believe Covid is going to be with us for the rest of our lives, in some form. That doesn't mean we're going to be following the same mask rules and things like that in the future."
He pointed to improved hospital capacity and lower positive test rates as signs the mask mandate's days may be numbered. New weekly cases for Covid-19 fell 47% last week, compared with the previous week, the second consecutive week of falling case numbers.
"If things continue in this trend, there's a possibility we'll be able to lift the mask requirement in February, but we're just not there yet," he said.
The county executive offered his optimistic view as he reinforced his position that Erie County's mask mandate still applies to all public, indoor spaces, regardless of state court decisions challenging the legality of Gov. Kathy Hochul's indoor mask mandate.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
State mask mandate remains in effect at least until Friday, appeals court rules: Confusion and disagreements over mask mandates in New York continued until late Tuesday afternoon, when an Appellate Division judge stayed a decision made Monday that overturned the state mandate. Read more
Return of the MACC: Catholic Health reopening Orchard Park emergency department: The emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center has been closed since Nov. 9 as part of a phased plan to restore hospital services following a 35-day labor strike at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday. Read more
In reversal of earlier decision, Buffalo agrees to let maskless student attend school: The agreement allows the 10-year-old boy to return to school Feb. 7 wearing a face shield. He will be provided bus transportation and will attend all classes with various safety protocols. Read more
Niagara County communities begin distributing free Covid-19 tests: Niagara County has received 7,200 Covid-19 test kits from the state and sent them to cities and towns to distribute, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said Tuesday. Read more
Covid-19 continues to trouble Niagara County Jail: About 9% of the inmates – 32 of 353 – have the virus, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Tuesday. In addition, nine members of the jail staff are out sick. Read more
Hochul strikes optimistic tone as she tackles long list of problems: In a meeting with the Buffalo News' Editorial Board, the governor directed most of her observations to the continuing challenge of battling the pandemic. She pointed to the shortage of workers caused by the virus that has forced her seek help from the National Guard, and her desire to transfer more authority to local health departments. Read more
The Editorial Board: School district’s sudden reversal shows there was no need to keep boy from class: "The job of educating someone with this boy’s challenges is surely complicated. It takes care. But from the start, the law entitled him to a classroom. This never should have happened," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
