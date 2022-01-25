Covid-19: Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'

Jan. 25, 2022

Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that he expects some form of Covid-19 to be around forever – but not the pandemic restrictions.

If current trends continue, he said, the county's indoor mask mandate may be lifted next month.

"We all want to get back to what we consider normal life," Poloncarz said. "I believe Covid is going to be with us for the rest of our lives, in some form. That doesn't mean we're going to be following the same mask rules and things like that in the future."

He pointed to improved hospital capacity and lower positive test rates as signs the mask mandate's days may be numbered. New weekly cases for Covid-19 fell 47% last week, compared with the previous week, the second consecutive week of falling case numbers.

"If things continue in this trend, there's a possibility we'll be able to lift the mask requirement in February, but we're just not there yet," he said.