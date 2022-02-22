Covid-19: Poloncarz: Numbers will dictate when to lift mask mandate in county buildings

Feb. 22, 2022
Poloncarz: Numbers will dictate when to lift mask mandate in county buildings
The end of a mask mandate for Erie County buildings is now a numbers game, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.
And the county is closing in on those numbers.
Poloncarz said in a statement that the mandate would be lifted if and when:
• The county’s weekly positivity rate is less than 3% and the county’s seven-day case rate has fallen from what the Centers for Disease and Control calls "high" risk of community transmission category (greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days) to the "substantial" risk category of 50 to 99.99 new cases per 100,000 persons.
Or:
• If the county’s weekly positivity rate does not fall below 3%, but the county’s seven-day case rate falls into the "moderate" risk of community transmission category, 10 to 49.99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.
Statistics from the county Health Department show the weekly seven-day positivity rate is 4% and the weekly new case rate per 100,000 persons is 105.8. Poloncarz estimated that if the current rates of decline continue, the county will likely fall into the "substantial" risk category in the next few days, and less than 3% in the next week.
