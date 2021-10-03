 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Plea by Mark Hamister's children sways some of the unvaccinated
0 comments

Covid-19: Plea by Mark Hamister's children sways some of the unvaccinated

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Oct. 3, 2021

'You're making a difference': Plea by Mark Hamister's children sways some of the unvaccinated

Matt Clark wasn't ready to get the Covid-19 shot.

But on Sept. 12, he read a story in The Buffalo News that revealed Buffalo business leader Mark Hamister had died, unvaccinated, from the virus. In the story, Hamister's twin children, Dan and Katie, urged the unvaccinated to change their minds for their families' sake.

Clark, who works for the family-owned Hamister Group, went out that same day to get his first dose at a Wegmans pharmacy.

"I kind of put my kids in Dan and Katie's spot and said, 'Do I want my kids to be having to visit me in a hospital, gowned up, the last time that they see their dad?' " Clark said. "As a child, or as a grown adult, that's got to be a hard thing to go through."

Clark is one of a number of people who told Dan and Katie Hamister that they, or someone they know, got a vaccine dose after learning of their father's vaccination status and his death from Covid-19. Katie Hamister has kept a spreadsheet listing the people who contacted her.

This response reinforces why the children were willing to share their private grief, and the details of their father's last days, with the public.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: How effective is natural immunity?: In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore vaccination versus natural immunity. The questions, it turns out, are more precise than the answers. Read more

Covid-19 infections holding steady in WNY, state data shows: Erie County logged the second-highest number of deaths and third-highest number of new cases in the state. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News