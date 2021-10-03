Covid-19: Plea by Mark Hamister's children sways some of the unvaccinated

Oct. 3, 2021
'You're making a difference': Plea by Mark Hamister's children sways some of the unvaccinated
Matt Clark wasn't ready to get the Covid-19 shot.
But on Sept. 12, he read a story in The Buffalo News that revealed Buffalo business leader Mark Hamister had died, unvaccinated, from the virus. In the story, Hamister's twin children, Dan and Katie, urged the unvaccinated to change their minds for their families' sake.
Clark, who works for the family-owned Hamister Group, went out that same day to get his first dose at a Wegmans pharmacy.
"I kind of put my kids in Dan and Katie's spot and said, 'Do I want my kids to be having to visit me in a hospital, gowned up, the last time that they see their dad?' " Clark said. "As a child, or as a grown adult, that's got to be a hard thing to go through."
Clark is one of a number of people who told Dan and Katie Hamister that they, or someone they know, got a vaccine dose after learning of their father's vaccination status and his death from Covid-19. Katie Hamister has kept a spreadsheet listing the people who contacted her.
This response reinforces why the children were willing to share their private grief, and the details of their father's last days, with the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: How effective is natural immunity?: In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore vaccination versus natural immunity. The questions, it turns out, are more precise than the answers. Read more
Covid-19 infections holding steady in WNY, state data shows: Erie County logged the second-highest number of deaths and third-highest number of new cases in the state. Read more