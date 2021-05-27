Covid-19: Planning on attending concerts at Artpark? You need to be vaccinated

May 27, 2021

Planning on attending concerts at Artpark? You need to be vaccinated

If you’re a live-music lover still on the fence regarding the Covid-19 vaccination, you’ve got some thinking to do. Anyone planning on attending a large-scale concert at Artpark this summer will need to have completed a full vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to the event.

Artpark & Company has announced that all of its large-scale concerts – those events that will host in excess of 500 attendees, including those in its amphitheater – will follow a “fully vaccinated-only” admittance policy. This makes Artpark one of the first major concert venues in the region to embrace such a mandate, and offers a view of where the live-event industry might be heading.