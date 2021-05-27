Covid-19: Planning on attending concerts at Artpark? You need to be vaccinated

May 27, 2021
Planning on attending concerts at Artpark? You need to be vaccinated
If you’re a live-music lover still on the fence regarding the Covid-19 vaccination, you’ve got some thinking to do. Anyone planning on attending a large-scale concert at Artpark this summer will need to have completed a full vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to the event.
Artpark & Company has announced that all of its large-scale concerts – those events that will host in excess of 500 attendees, including those in its amphitheater – will follow a “fully vaccinated-only” admittance policy. This makes Artpark one of the first major concert venues in the region to embrace such a mandate, and offers a view of where the live-event industry might be heading.
Previously, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the Buffalo Bills season would follow a vaccinated-only policy for all home games at Highmark Stadium, which is a county-owned venue. Last week, the CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua announced that it would be admitting only fully vaccinated patrons as well. Though no official policies have been revealed by Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, a Live Nation Entertainment-run venue, the Artpark announcement suggests that a vaccinated-only policy is on its way to becoming the new normal. Allowing admittance only to the fully vaccinated means that Artpark – and other venues that embrace a similar policy – will no longer need to enforce mask wearing and social distancing at these events.
