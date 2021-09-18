Covid-19: Percentage of WNY's Covid patients in ICUs remains manageable, but doctors fear increase

Sept. 18, 2021

Percentage of WNY's Covid patients in ICUs remains manageable, but doctors fear increase

Western New York so far this fall hasn't had to deal with overflowing hospitals and rationing of critical care going on in some southern and western states.

While the numbers of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region have continued to rise, the percentage of those hospitalized who end up in intensive care has remained within manageable levels.

ICU patients accounted for about 31% of the 122 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Western New York on Aug. 24, according to New York State data. On Wednesday, they made up about 22% of the 196 hospitalized with Covid-19.

However, two of the region's top Covid-19 doctors say they wouldn't be surprised if intensive care caseloads jump again, and soon.

"I think we’re on an upward trend and that upward trend is likely to manifest with increasing hospitalizations and increasing ICU cases," said Dr. Michael S. Gough, a critical care intensivist and pulmonologist at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.