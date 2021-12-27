Covid-19: Pediatric hospitalizations on the rise, including at Oishei Children's Hospital

Dec. 27, 2021

Pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise, including at Oishei Children's Hospital

Oishei Children's Hospital is in the midst of its busiest month for pediatric Covid-19 admissions since the pandemic started and is concerned hospitalizations could increase even more as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads throughout Western New York over the holiday season.

But in good news: Pediatric hospitalizations here are nowhere near the surge seen downstate, and Oishei has the capacity to care for children if that changes.

So far this month, 33 children have been admitted to Oishei with symptomatic Covid-19, an increase from 28 in November and 17 in October, said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, Oishei's chief medical officer. Nine have needed to go to the intensive care unit, including one who required ventilator support, he added.

Of those nine, Turkovich said, eight were at least 5 years old and none were fully vaccinated.