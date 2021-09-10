Covid-19: Parsing the numbers: Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive tests

Sept. 10, 2021
Parsing the numbers: Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests
Breakthrough cases of Covid-19 among those who are fully vaccinated are a bigger issue with the Delta variant in Erie County, but the data paint a nuanced picture.
An Erie County Health Department investigation of positive cases over the past three weeks indicates that four out of every 10 cases involved fully vaccinated residents. In addition, local hospital systems continue to report that between 20% and 40% of patients recently hospitalized with Covid-19 also were fully vaccinated.
The breakdown is similar for Covid-19 related deaths, with 70% of county Covid-19 deaths since early July involving residents who were not fully vaccinated and 30% involving residents who were.
But the data also show that those who are unvaccinated are still much more likely to suffer and die from the virus.
Unlike those with no protection, fully vaccinated patients who are hospitalized with breakthrough Covid-19 cases, or who die from the virus, are far more likely to have serious, underlying health issues.
