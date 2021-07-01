Covid-19: Pandemic year leads to different style in 2021 State of the County address from Poloncarz

July 1, 2021

Pandemic year leads to different style in 2021 State of the County address from Poloncarz

In a typical year, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz would host his annual State of the County address in a large, public auditorium and invite elected officials and community leaders to join him as he reviewed the county's accomplishments and new priorities.

But, as with everything else, this is not a typical year. So as the county emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, this year's State of the County address looked very different.

Instead of hosting a full-house event in the auditorium of the Buffalo History Museum, Burchfield-Penney Art Center or Buffalo Museum of Science, as he has done in past years, Poloncarz's State of the County address was prerecorded and posted to YouTube for today's release.

Instead of standing up on stage before a PowerPoint presentation at the Albright-Knox auditorium, like he did in 2019 – the last time he held a live State of the County event – Poloncarz opted for a 19-minute video, complete with piano music, photo cut-ins and animated graphics.