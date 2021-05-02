Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: When will normal life come back?

May 2, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: When will normal life come back?

How do we get out of this?

That question loomed 14 months ago: How do we make this coronavirus go away? And beyond that: How do we make normal life come back? How do we stay safe while we’re waiting for a vaccine? How long will it take to get one?

Now we have answers, and we have tools: Vaccines, masks and the knowledge that warm weather – and the open air that comes with it – help drive numbers down.

But we still have the virus – which leaves us asking, even now, “How do we make it go away?”

In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we talk to experts about what’s working, what’s getting in our way and what we can do about it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE