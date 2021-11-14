Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: What does a safe mask break look like – and do we need them?

Nov. 14, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: What does a safe mask break look like – and do we need them?

You can breathe a little easy on this one – even through your mask – because this is the rare pandemic dynamic that has us all aiming for the same result:

Everyone wants a mask break. Preferably for good.

But how and when to do it, especially in schools and particularly of late, has been a topic of confusion and frustration. It flared last week when Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein wrote to Williamsville school officials, saying that New York State Department of Health guidance does not allow mask breaks.

That ignited anger in Williamsville and from parents and school officials across Western New York, who contended that some form of a mask break is necessary. “The only humane way to have a mask mandate is also to allow mask breaks,” said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.