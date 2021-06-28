Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: What Covid-19 rules should we keep?

June 28, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: What Covid-19 rules should we keep?
It’s getting pretty normal out here.
Drivers are sitting in traffic again. Planes are full. Restaurants – at least those that can find enough staff to open – are busy. Shoppers are shopping, largely without masks. Workers are going back to work, campers back to camp, and performers back to performing in front of crowds – not just video cameras.
After a year-plus of sheltering, distancing and masking, that feels good. Perhaps a bit jarring at times, but good.
Normalcy is good.
But how do we maintain this renewed sense of stability?
