Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: What are the realities of being a pandemic graduate?

June 13, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: What are the realities of being a pandemic graduate?

Cassandra Rivier was chasing butterflies.

On a bright day in September 2019, Rivier and her University at Buffalo classmates were walking softly through Riverside Park, using large nets and tiny stickers to tag monarch butterflies. This assignment for her Ecological Methods class was part of an international effort to track the migration of butterflies from Canada to Mexico, and it had Rivier and her classmates smiling.

They had no idea that six months later, distance would replace the delight of that day – and that distance would define Rivier’s studies straight through her graduation a few weeks ago. Chasing butterflies no more, Rivier spent most of her senior year chasing motivation. Online school “really didn’t resonate with my learning style,” said Rivier, 21, who earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental geoscience. “It’s more beneficial to be there, doing the actual learning.”