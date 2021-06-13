Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: What are the realities of being a pandemic graduate?

June 13, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: What are the realities of being a pandemic graduate?
Cassandra Rivier was chasing butterflies.
On a bright day in September 2019, Rivier and her University at Buffalo classmates were walking softly through Riverside Park, using large nets and tiny stickers to tag monarch butterflies. This assignment for her Ecological Methods class was part of an international effort to track the migration of butterflies from Canada to Mexico, and it had Rivier and her classmates smiling.
They had no idea that six months later, distance would replace the delight of that day – and that distance would define Rivier’s studies straight through her graduation a few weeks ago. Chasing butterflies no more, Rivier spent most of her senior year chasing motivation. Online school “really didn’t resonate with my learning style,” said Rivier, 21, who earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental geoscience. “It’s more beneficial to be there, doing the actual learning.”
Rivier was exposed to different lessons during the pandemic, as was the class of 2021 everywhere and at every level. Whether in high school or college, they learned lessons about communication and resilience, problem-solving and adaptability. Some even discovered that in a world desperate for fixing, they may be fit with the right tools.
They just need to figure out where to get started.
