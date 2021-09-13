Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today

Sept. 13, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today

NEW YORK – In the early afternoon on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, Charles G. Wolf sat under the shade cast by a swamp white oak tree, keeping a careful ear on the names being read from a stage across the plaza.

“I’m listening for the W’s,” said Wolf, whose wife, Katherine, was one of nearly 3,000 people killed here 20 years earlier.

A Manhattan resident who spent the first half of his childhood in Buffalo, Wolf has long been a visible leader among victims’ families. In the months and years that followed the attacks, he was an outspoken critic – and later a fervent supporter – of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which provided money to families of the deceased, so long as they agreed not to sue the airlines involved.