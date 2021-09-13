 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today
  • Updated
Sept. 13, 2021

NEW YORK – In the early afternoon on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, Charles G. Wolf sat under the shade cast by a swamp white oak tree, keeping a careful ear on the names being read from a stage across the plaza.

“I’m listening for the W’s,” said Wolf, whose wife, Katherine, was one of nearly 3,000 people killed here 20 years earlier.

A Manhattan resident who spent the first half of his childhood in Buffalo, Wolf has long been a visible leader among victims’ families. In the months and years that followed the attacks, he was an outspoken critic – and later a fervent supporter – of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which provided money to families of the deceased, so long as they agreed not to sue the airlines involved.

The program was controversial – it provided varying amounts of money that were ultimately determined by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, the special master – but ultimately successful. The inner workings of the Victims Compensation Fund are spotlighted in the recently released Netflix film “Worth,” starring Michael Keaton as Feinberg and Stanley Tucci as Wolf.

The story, too, conveys lessons that are relevant today, in the midst of a different tragedy that led to global challenges.

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

