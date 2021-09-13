Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today

Sept. 13, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: The 9/11 lesson of unity that applies today
NEW YORK – In the early afternoon on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, Charles G. Wolf sat under the shade cast by a swamp white oak tree, keeping a careful ear on the names being read from a stage across the plaza.
“I’m listening for the W’s,” said Wolf, whose wife, Katherine, was one of nearly 3,000 people killed here 20 years earlier.
A Manhattan resident who spent the first half of his childhood in Buffalo, Wolf has long been a visible leader among victims’ families. In the months and years that followed the attacks, he was an outspoken critic – and later a fervent supporter – of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which provided money to families of the deceased, so long as they agreed not to sue the airlines involved.
The program was controversial – it provided varying amounts of money that were ultimately determined by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, the special master – but ultimately successful. The inner workings of the Victims Compensation Fund are spotlighted in the recently released Netflix film “Worth,” starring Michael Keaton as Feinberg and Stanley Tucci as Wolf.
The story, too, conveys lessons that are relevant today, in the midst of a different tragedy that led to global challenges.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
NY Republican tries to use 'bill going nowhere' to press border opening: Rep. Brian Higgins described the efforts by Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Steve Daines as "messaging bills" that stand no chance of passage because Congress has long left detailed border management issues to the presidential administration. Read more
Unmasked vendors cited at Sunday's Bills game; questions about fan enforcement remain: Representatives for both the Buffalo Bills and the county did not say whether anyone attempted to enforce mask-wearing rules for the roughly 70,000 fans at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Read more
As vaccine mandates multiply, so do requests for religious exemptions: Religious exemptions are becoming another major flashpoint in the Covid-19 vaccination debate. Read more
The Editorial Board: Hamister’s children offer a wake-up call to the region’s deluded vaccine resisters: "The community owes Katie and Dan Hamister its thanks. Their willingness to tell their story may help others to understand the dangerous game they are playing," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.