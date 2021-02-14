 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play?
0 comments

Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Feb. 14, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play?

Every winter can be fun outdoors  and this one, maybe more so.

But every winter also can be challenging  and this one is definitely so.

With snow banks and ski hills and fire pits beckoning us to come outside in the midst of a pandemic that has forced us apart, what is actually safe to do? Can you take your family to a sledding hill or skating rink and feel OK about it?

Can you go outside to play but still avoid the coronavirus that is plaguing us?

In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we offer advice from doctors and scientists on how to do winter right – and why you should do it at all.

READ MORE

When it comes to Buffalo's paused revitalization, local business leaders look to the future with optimism. Hear from Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York inside today's Prospectus! Read more >>

Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

State's vaccination website swarmed after eligibility is expanded: More than 500,000 people had used the "Am I Eligible" tool by 9 a.m. Sunday, and more than 100,000 appointments had been booked by noon, according to the state Health Department. Read more

How will WNY fare in the race between vaccines and coronavirus variants?: The Buffalo News spoke with doctors and experts about what to expect as the variants proliferate across the U.S. Read more

State seeks permission to cancel assessments for grades 3-8, some Regents exams: If successful, this would be the second consecutive year the assessments were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Lessons from Florida's Covid-19 vaccination system: preregistration, callbacks and texts: Florida and New York, with similarly sized populations, offer a comparison in how states have approached distributing vaccinations differently. Read more

Tim O'Shei: We thought we did everything right. My 15-year-old still got Covid: Reporter Tim O'Shei has been reporting on the pandemic for months from the ground, always telling someone else’s story. When his daughter caught the coronavirus, the story became his own. Read more

Rasmus Dahlin, Ralph Krueger return to Sabres practice: With Taylor Hall returning Saturday and Rasmus Dahlin back Sunday, the Sabres still have seven players on the Covid-19 protocol list – including the top defense pair of Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe. Read more

Inside the Sabres: Mental health an area of focus during the pandemic: Mental health awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines. Read more

The Editorial Board: Bringing fans back to KeyBank Center will be test of keeping indoor venues safe: "New York State’s plan to start bringing back fans into large sports venues such as KeyBank Center is a bit like a 'learn to skate' class," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

The Editorial Board: As Ontario emerges from a lockdown, U.S. must prioritize reopening border: "It’s a goal very much worth pursuing, but we have to recognize that there will be speed bumps along the way," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News