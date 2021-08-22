Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: How tightly are we gripping logic?

Aug. 22, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: How tightly are we gripping logic?
The Buffalo Bills’ $258 million deal reached earlier this month with quarterback Josh Allen had Dr. Jerome Adams rethinking his career choices – on Twitter.
“It’s times like this that make me wonder if I spent too much time in the library and not enough time outside working on my spiral,” tweeted Adams, who did OK for himself. A former high school running back, he became an anesthesiologist, then the Indiana health commissioner and, for most of the Trump administration, served as United States surgeon general.
“I would be happy with 1% of that contract,” added Adams, capping one of the more lighthearted posts in a Twitter feed that is loaded with posts promoting Covid-19 vaccines and mitigation measures such as masking.
As surgeon general, Adams was frequently speaking from the White House Briefing Room podium, on national television interviews and touring the country meeting with local officials and community members. Now, as a private citizen – which he became when President Biden took office and replaced him with Dr. Vivek Murthy – he’s remained a prominent voice in the pandemic discourse. Much of Adams’ message is encouraging people to follow odds and logic: For example, you’re exponentially more likely to have a catastrophic outcome from Covid-19 than you are from a vaccine.
Or, on a lighter note, a kid today has “a much better chance of being a doctor and the surgeon general of the United States than they do of becoming Josh Allen,” Adams told The Buffalo News in a telephone interview earlier this month.
Covid-19 odds, quarterback odds – you’d think we would grasp these readily by now. Surprisingly, we often don’t. In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we explore why people often grapple with gauging the information in front of us – even when it’s in hard numbers.
