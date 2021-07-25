Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: How is the info-epidemic impacting us?

July 25, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: How is the info-epidemic impacting us?

Back when vaccines were in hot demand – just a few months ago – the staff at Community Health Center of Buffalo administered as many as 200 a day.

“Now, if we can get 20, we’re happy,” said LaVonne Ansari, the center’s CEO.

That’s not because there’s little need for vaccines. In Erie and Niagara counties, roughly one of every two residents is fully vaccinated – which of course means the other half of residents may be particularly susceptible to the Delta variant that is driving an uptick in this region and a surge in cases around the country. In the other counties that constitute Western New York, full-vaccination rates are below 50%.

The push to administer shots is alive, but the challenge may be tougher than ever.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get to the people to get them to understand the importance of the vaccine,” said Ansari, who holds a doctorate from the University at Buffalo. “We can’t compete with social media. They’re getting information from multiple sources."