Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: How do we get out of this?

July 31, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: How do we get out of this?
We were supposed to have a warm, quiet summer. Bright days, easy nights, fresh air – and the vaccine-enabled freedom to breathe, talk and laugh without a mask.
That idea deflated. Fast.
With the quick rise in Covid-19 cases around the country, we are heading back toward masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That recommendation came last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and depending where and when you’re reading this, it may be in effect for you right now. If you feel the reversal of the agency’s mid-May guidance aching like a gut punch, that’s understandable. Just when normalcy seemed within reach, we whirled around and went in the other direction.
Or did we?
Put another way, you could say we're making a small adjustment – remasking ourselves indoors is a cosmetic change, not a lifestyle overhaul – and one that is necessary to curb Covid-19 numbers.
To mask or not? To gather or distance? What’s safe and what is risky? Does the finish line of the pandemic keep moving backward or is this our new normal?
As we learn that even vaccinated people can, in comparatively rare instances, get infected and spread the Delta variant, these are the questions we ask ourselves. In this week’s Pandemic Lessons, we explore what it will take to get out of this and return to a life that feels just a little more normal.
