Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: How do we deal with news we don’t like?

Aug. 30, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: How do we deal with news we don’t like?
When Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last week, she quickly issued a mask mandate for schools and advocated for a vaccination-or-testing requirement for teachers and staff.
Those moves – especially on masks – were widely lauded by school officials and predictably panned by political opponents, parents who want the ultimate right to choose on masking and lawyers who are poised to launch lawsuits challenging mandates.
None of that was a surprise: not the praise, not the outcries – and not the medical realities that underscore it all.
Every bit of this tension has existed for the last 17 months – but so have the facts, as researchers have learned more about Covid-19 and how it spreads.
Why, then, are we still grappling with the realities of science and medicine? In this Pandemic Lessons, we explore why it is difficult to handle news we don’t like.
