Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: How can we push through the last few weeks of winter?

Feb. 20, 2022
Pandemic Lessons: How can we push through the last few weeks of winter?
We’re almost there.
Not to the eradication of Covid-19 (spoiler alert: the virus isn’t going away), nor to a return of 2019-style normalcy, which is likely gone for good.
But we are close to the end of the Omicron variant’s surge through New York. That storm of December and January has become a drizzle now. But be sure of this: Spend enough time in it, and you can still get soaked.
In a crowded bar or restaurant today, there’s still a chance that “the Covid cloud is much denser,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
As of today, Western New York is still an area of high transmission. But that’s changing fast. Within a month, “there might be a whiff of virus, as opposed to a boatload of virus,” Russo said.
In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we dive into what it will take to push through these last few weeks of winter.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
