Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams on taking virus local

Sept. 5, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams on taking Covid-19 local
Trump, Trump, Trump.
There’s a predictable thump-thump-Trump rhythm to the questions that come at Dr. Jerome Adams, especially if he’s talking to national media in the midst of this pandemic that is showing no signs of ending. Reporters love to ask Adams, who served as Trump’s surgeon general, about his former boss.
“People ask me all the time (about) how much of an impact it would make if Trump were more vocal about vaccines,” said Adams, who’s been active on Twitter and has conducted a steady stream of interviews since leaving his post when President Biden took office. “I think, ‘Gosh, how much of an impact would it make if LeBron James were more vocal about vaccines, considering African Americans are one of the least vaccinated groups in the country?’ ”
There’s a bit of sidestepping spin in Adams’ words – although we should note that in a telephone interview with him last month, we didn’t actually ask Adams whether the former president should be more publicly supportive of the vaccines developed during the Trump administration. Adams brought up that point himself to address a larger topic, which is the focus of this week’s Pandemic Lessons: how to focus on the messages that matter by thinking local.
