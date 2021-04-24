Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Can you safely travel to places like Florida?

April 24, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: Can you safely travel to places like Florida?
Walking along the beachfront, with the Florida sun settling into the horizon, everything seemed so … normal. I was heading to a 7 p.m. dinner reservation. People passed by, most of them absorbed in conversations. When they smiled, I could see their mouths. Their teeth.
It was so 2019.
Except this was 2021 – just a few weeks ago, actually, in Fort Lauderdale, where the colorful “Wear a Face Covering” banners hanging from lampposts are interpreted by pedestrians merely as a suggestion.
Was I safe on the road? Would I have been safer at home? How much did our vaccinations matter? In this installment of “Pandemic Lessons,” I examine the vulnerabilities of travel.
– Tim O'Shei
