Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Can we get excited about theme park fun?

Feb. 21, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: Can we get excited about theme park fun?
This is the time of year – with subfreezing temperatures and snow measured in feet, not inches – when most of us can use a glimmer of summer.
Even a simple reminder that it’s coming is good enough: The notion of sunny, breezy air and the warm weather traditions that go with it can be comforting and reassuring – even hopeful.
But hope is harder to come by in a pandemic, which is why a bit of news that would be routine in any other year made headlines last week: Six Flags Darien Lake is reopening on May 21.
The announcement came two days after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said indoor family entertainment centers can reopen March 26, and amusement parks like Darien Lake can open as early as April. The state is also allowing summer day and overnight camps to reopen.
“In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts,” Cuomo said, citing infection and hospitalization rates that have been dropping here and across the country.
All of that means that there’s some summer hope. But how good can we feel about it? In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore the safety of summer fun.
