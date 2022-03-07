Covid-19 :Pandemic Lessons: As virus cools, misinformation spread is even harder to stop

March 7, 2022
Pandemic Lessons: Covid-19 is cooling, but misinformation spread is even harder to stop
Two years into a battle that has seemed much longer, the pandemic is finally stalling. Or slowing. Or maybe – if fate and viral spread allow – ending.
At a minimum, we have a breather. We can even choose to drop our masks. At best, the pandemic is melting into an endemic, and we can push forward with our lives.
But there is at least one type of viral spread that will be harder to stop, even when Covid-19 does settle into seasonal respiratory virus status. That elusive foe is misinformation, and it is likely to stick. We explore why in this week’s Pandemic Lessons.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
The Erie County state of emergency has ended. What comes next?: The decision by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to end the county's years-long state of emergency marked not only a step toward normalcy, but the end of a political battle. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.