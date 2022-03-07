Covid-19 :Pandemic Lessons: As virus cools, misinformation spread is even harder to stop

March 7, 2022

Pandemic Lessons: Covid-19 is cooling, but misinformation spread is even harder to stop

Two years into a battle that has seemed much longer, the pandemic is finally stalling. Or slowing. Or maybe – if fate and viral spread allow – ending.

At a minimum, we have a breather. We can even choose to drop our masks. At best, the pandemic is melting into an endemic, and we can push forward with our lives.

But there is at least one type of viral spread that will be harder to stop, even when Covid-19 does settle into seasonal respiratory virus status. That elusive foe is misinformation, and it is likely to stick. We explore why in this week’s Pandemic Lessons.

