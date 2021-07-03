Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Are we ready for big events?

July 3, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: Are we ready for big events?
In mid-April, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that all fans attending football games at the county-owned Highmark Stadium would need to be vaccinated. That was reassuring to Dr. Daniel Zorich, who bought Buffalo Bills season tickets “assuming that we were going to be safe,” he said.
Then the rules changed.
In mid-June, when New York hit its target of 70% of adults having at least one vaccine dose, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the majority of Covid-19 restrictions statewide. Days later, in a tweet lauding Erie County’s low positive test and hospitalization numbers and “good vaccination rates,” Poloncarz announced, “We are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”
Surrounding vaccinated people with other vaccinated people is the scientifically surest way to keep a big crowd safe and minimize the possibility of spread at a big event. But that is not what’s happening – not here, and not in most places around the country. Which begs the question: Are we ready to go back to mega-size events? Tim O'Shei explores that topic in this week’s “Pandemic Lessons.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 rates see slight uptick in WNY and across state: It has been seven days since the state has reported a death from the Western New York region. Read more
The Editorial Board: The Fourth is again a day to celebrate in public thanks to Covid-conquering vaccines: For this Independence Day, much of America can celebrate a new kind of freedom: liberation from Covid-19. Read more
My View: Back on the high seas, Buffalo pride surfaces: Greg Stamm says, "It took 16 months, four cancellations, a few negative Covid-19 tests and two doses of the vaccine, but last week my wife and I were able to enjoy our first ocean-going cruise since we debarked a ship in San Diego just two weeks before the pandemic of 2020 stopped the world in its tracks." Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.