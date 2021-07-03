Covid-19: Pandemic Lessons: Are we ready for big events?

July 3, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: Are we ready for big events?

In mid-April, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that all fans attending football games at the county-owned Highmark Stadium would need to be vaccinated. That was reassuring to Dr. Daniel Zorich, who bought Buffalo Bills season tickets “assuming that we were going to be safe,” he said.

Then the rules changed.

In mid-June, when New York hit its target of 70% of adults having at least one vaccine dose, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the majority of Covid-19 restrictions statewide. Days later, in a tweet lauding Erie County’s low positive test and hospitalization numbers and “good vaccination rates,” Poloncarz announced, “We are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”