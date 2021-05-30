Covid-19: Pandemic fallout: More than 40% of Buffalo students chronically absent

May 30, 2021
Pandemic fallout: More than 40% of Buffalo students chronically absent
From the first day of classes in September when thousands of Buffalo Public Schools students logged on for remote lessons, it was clear: there were thousands more who did not.
One-third of high school students in Buffalo missed at least one out of five school days in September, according to a Buffalo News analysis of district data. Among elementary students, one-fourth did.
At the time, thousands of students still did not have an iPad or a laptop. Some lacked internet access. By November, those technology issues were largely resolved.
Rather than abating, though, the city’s absentee problem steadily grew worse, even after thousands of students began attending school in person in February.
In April, half of Buffalo’s high school students were absent at least one out of five days; so were one-third of elementary students, according to The News analysis.
But the problem is even worse than those numbers suggest.
