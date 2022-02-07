Covid-19: Pandemic fallout continues as 38% of Buffalo students absent more than 1 day a week

Feb. 7, 2022
Covid-19 fallout continues: 38% of Buffalo students absent more than 1 day a week
When in-person learning returned in the fall following a school year when most students were learning remotely for most of the year, Buffalo Public Schools officials looked forward to charting a course to address the uneven experience that resulted from remote and hybrid education.
But that plan depended on students returning to the classroom. And many have not.
The dramatic drop in attendance last year in Buffalo Public Schools is continuing this school year, with two-thirds of students missing more than 10% of school in the first semester, according to data from the school system.
And 38% of students have missed more than one in five days of school since September.
The numbers are higher for students of color. Half of the district's Hispanic students have missed more than 20% of this school year. Nearly 40% of Black students are in the same severe absenteeism category, while 29% of white students missed more than 20%, or more than one in five school days.
In the 2019-20 school year, the rate of chronically and severely absent children in Buffalo schools was 25.8%. And in the 2018-19 school year, 43.78% of students were chronically or severely absent.
A report by McKinsey & Co. said that absenteeism rates have risen throughout the country during the pandemic, and if “historical correlations between chronic absenteeism and high school graduation hold, this could translate into an additional 1.7 million to 3.3 million eighth–12th graders dropping out of school because of the pandemic.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 coverage: See previous stories published in The Buffalo News this year about Covid-19. Read more