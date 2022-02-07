Covid-19: Pandemic fallout continues as 38% of Buffalo students absent more than 1 day a week

Feb. 7, 2022

Covid-19 fallout continues: 38% of Buffalo students absent more than 1 day a week

When in-person learning returned in the fall following a school year when most students were learning remotely for most of the year, Buffalo Public Schools officials looked forward to charting a course to address the uneven experience that resulted from remote and hybrid education.

But that plan depended on students returning to the classroom. And many have not.

The dramatic drop in attendance last year in Buffalo Public Schools is continuing this school year, with two-thirds of students missing more than 10% of school in the first semester, according to data from the school system.

And 38% of students have missed more than one in five days of school since September.

The numbers are higher for students of color. Half of the district's Hispanic students have missed more than 20% of this school year. Nearly 40% of Black students are in the same severe absenteeism category, while 29% of white students missed more than 20%, or more than one in five school days.