Covid-19: Pandemic couples scramble to marry

July 12, 2021

Here come the brides: Post-covid couples scramble to marry

Gabrielle Mattina put together her 300-person wedding in less than a month – but she wouldn't recommend it.

Originally scheduled for July 2020 but canceled due to Covid, the event had been in limbo for more than a year. Like many other pandemic brides in her situation, she obsessively checked the governor's Twitter account, watching for signs that she could reschedule her wedding and go ahead as originally planned.

Last month, just as Mattina was about to give up for a second time, Cuomo announced things could get back to normal.

The mad scramble to plan a laid-back, tiki-themed wedding was on.

"Nothing was done," she said. "But we were like, well, let's just throw a big party."

Fortunately, she had rebooked a July date at Evangola State Park, where she had planned to have a Covid-restricted outdoor reception last year, and she had let Chiavetta's Barbecue hang on to her deposit just in case. Otherwise, she and fiancé, Jeremy Wells, likely wouldn't have been able to pull it off.