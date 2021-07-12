Covid-19: Pandemic couples scramble to marry

July 12, 2021
Here come the brides: Post-covid couples scramble to marry
Gabrielle Mattina put together her 300-person wedding in less than a month – but she wouldn't recommend it.
Originally scheduled for July 2020 but canceled due to Covid, the event had been in limbo for more than a year. Like many other pandemic brides in her situation, she obsessively checked the governor's Twitter account, watching for signs that she could reschedule her wedding and go ahead as originally planned.
Last month, just as Mattina was about to give up for a second time, Cuomo announced things could get back to normal.
The mad scramble to plan a laid-back, tiki-themed wedding was on.
"Nothing was done," she said. "But we were like, well, let's just throw a big party."
Fortunately, she had rebooked a July date at Evangola State Park, where she had planned to have a Covid-restricted outdoor reception last year, and she had let Chiavetta's Barbecue hang on to her deposit just in case. Otherwise, she and fiancé, Jeremy Wells, likely wouldn't have been able to pull it off.
With a year's worth of canceled weddings to make up for and a full slate of them already scheduled for this year, couples are clambering to tie the knot. But with so many of them competing for the same bands, caterers and tuxedo rentals; vendors are getting scarce, inventory is running low and prices are soaring.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
'Supply is not the issue': Why rural places like Allegany County lag in vaccinations: Experts again cite the difficulties in delivering the vaccine to sparsely populated, aging communities where poverty is high and high-speed internet is lacking. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.