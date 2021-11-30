 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Outlying counties refuse to follow Erie County's lead on mask mandate
  • Updated
Nov. 30, 2021

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continued Tuesday to promote the county's mask mandate as a means of quelling record-high Covid-19 caseloads while warning that even stricter measures could be coming.

But they are leading a parade with no followers among other county governments. None of the other counties in the region has imposed any mask mandate, or any other type of mandate, on businesses or the general public. And none plan to change that, unless it becomes a mandate handed down at the state level.

That's true even though most of them have higher infection and positivity percentages than Erie County and some of their hospitals are filling up with Covid patients.

