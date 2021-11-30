Covid-19: Outlying counties refuse to follow Erie County's lead on mask mandate

Nov. 30, 2021
Outlying counties refuse to follow Erie County's lead on mask mandate
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continued Tuesday to promote the county's mask mandate as a means of quelling record-high Covid-19 caseloads while warning that even stricter measures could be coming.
But they are leading a parade with no followers among other county governments. None of the other counties in the region has imposed any mask mandate, or any other type of mandate, on businesses or the general public. And none plan to change that, unless it becomes a mandate handed down at the state level.
That's true even though most of them have higher infection and positivity percentages than Erie County and some of their hospitals are filling up with Covid patients.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Erie County Covid rates prompt warning over holiday gatherings: Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein warned those without a vaccine should consider skipping holiday gatherings over the next few weeks. Read more
Canada will ease re-entry restrictions Tuesday, just as fears spread about a new variant: Canada on Tuesday will let its own residents cross the border and return within 72 hours without showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Read more
Chris Jacobs thinks vaccines are safe and effective – but he's fighting back against mandates: "While I believe the vaccines are safe and effective, I believe every American should have the right to make this decision without fear of punishment or retaliation from those supposedly elected to serve them," the congressman said. Read more
Niagara Falls hospital updates visitation rules amid Covid-19 surge: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday announced several changes to its policy. Read more
The Editorial Board: When ‘liberty’ becomes license to create public hazard, something has gone awry: In a democracy, individuals have both rights and responsibilities. Citizenship isn’t a free pass. With Covid-19 and the worrisome new Omicron variant, duty and common sense are calling. Read more
My View: Covid-19 thins our Thanksgiving herd: Being proactive, flexible and adaptable, especially in these times, is the only choice we have, writes Paula Voell. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.